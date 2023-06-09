Jarrod Bowen chant about ‘sha***** Dani Dyer’ labelled a ‘bit of romance’ by father Danny - who claims he loves West Ham forward ‘more than his wife’

Danny Dyer says the West Ham chant pointing out that Europa Conference League final hero Jarrod Bowen is “sha***** Dani Dyer” is a “bit of romance”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The famous Hammers supporter, who once starred in the 'Football Factory', claims to be able to see the funny side of a terrace song in which his own daughter figures prominently. Dani Dyer is currently dating England international Bowen – with the pair recently welcoming newborn twins into the world – and he netted a dramatic winner for West Ham as they edged out Fiorentina 2-1 to get their hands on a major European title in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID: Danny Dyer has told DR Sports of a favoured chant among his fellow Hammers fans being a “compliment” to his daughter Dani: “I think there's a bit of romance in it. Think about it, it's a compliment. They are saying Bowen is on fire, which is unreal and he's also sha***** Dani Dyer. So if you think about it, they're saying it can't get any better, so there's a compliment in there. Listen sometimes I'll start the song off over West Ham I'm not even going to lie.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bowen has helped to land West Ham their first piece of silverware since 1980, as he struck in the final minute of a meeting with Fiorentina in Prague, and Dyer has joked that he now has stronger feelings for the 26-year-old winger than he does his wife. The EastEnders actor told talkSPORT: “I just didn't think I could love a man any more. It's always a weird thing because it's your daughter, they fall in love with people you don't usually like, but she brought home Jarrod Bowen. I think I love Jarrod more than anyone, more than me own wife! I'm a bit jealous of my daughter…”

WHAT NEXT? Bowen was not included in the latest England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, but he did finish the 2022-23 campaign with 13 goals and seven assists through 54 appearances in all competitions for West Ham.