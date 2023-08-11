'Todd Boehly has lost his mind again!' - Jamie Carragher attempts to rile Chelsea fans after Liverpool suffer Moises Caicedo transfer blow - and it's worked!

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has attempted to rile up Chelsea fans after his old club appeared to lose the battle to sign Moises Caicedo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool and Chelsea have been involved in a tit-for-tat over Caicedo this week, and the bidding war has intensified over the last 24 hours. The Reds had a £110 million ($141m) offer for the Ecuadorian accepted by Brighton, but the player is intent on 'keeping his word' and signing for Chelsea. Carragher took to Twitter upon hearing the latest developments and goaded Blues fans, with many of them biting!

WHAT THEY SAID: "(£)110M is a ridiculous amount of money to pay for a 21yr old. Boehly has lost his mind yet again," tweeted Carragher. It comes after the Liverpool legend had earlier posted suggesting that £110m was the price that the Reds had to accept paying to a player of Caicedo's quality. He had wrote: "110M is a big price for #Caicedo but Liverpool had to pay big as clubs knew they were desperate. But signing two top young players for 145M & selling two of your older players for 52M is great business!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many Chelsea fans took the bait, and bombarded the former defender with angry replies, clearly missing the cheek-in-tongue point of the message.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? The tug-of-war over Caicedo may not be over quite yet, but it's doubtful that the 21-year-old will ever play for Brighton again. As for Liverpool, if Caicedo signs for Chelsea, they may pivot back towards Southampton's Romeo Lavia.