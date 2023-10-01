Jadon Sancho pictured at Man Utd training ground for first time since Erik ten Hag row as he links up with Kobbie Mainoo amid exile from senior squad

Jadon Sancho has been spotted at Manchester United's training ground for the first time since Erik ten Hag exiled him from the first team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho watched United's Under-18s on Saturday and posed for a photo with a young fan alongside team-mate Kobbie Mainoo. United lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on the same day, with Sancho left out of the squad once again as his stand-off with Ten Hag continues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho has not featured for United since August 26, as he was dropped for United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3rd. Ten Hag explained that the England international had been falling below expectations in training, but Sancho publicly rubbished his manager's claim and said that he has been used as a scapegoat since joining the club in 2021. Ten Hag subsequently banished Sancho from all first-team areas of United's Carrington training ground.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO?: After a proposed move to Saudi Arabia fell through, this could well be the first step of Sancho's reintegration into the United squad. However, Ten Hag gave no update on Sancho's situation when asked about the attacker ahead of the Palace match.