Jadon Sancho back to Dortmund?! Struggling Man Utd winger wants loan to former club ‘sooner rather than later’

Jadon Sancho wants to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United because of his struggles at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Sancho struggling at Man Utd

Winger wants out of Old Trafford

Return to Dortmund a possibility

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho has struggled for playing time since joining United in 2021. German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung claims he is desperate to return to Dortmund "sooner rather than later" on a temporary basis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho spent four years with Dortmund before his move to United. The England international was a sensation in the Bundesliga, scoring 50 goals in 137 appearances in all competitions. His best season came in 2019-20, in which he scored 17 goals and assisted 16 in the league. The following campaign, his last with Dortmund, he scored eight and set up 11 in the German top-flight.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 23-year-old has featured just 19 times in the Premier League this season, starting 16 of those. Sancho has put in some bright performances this season, most recently in this week's 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Premier League, but his displays have generally flattered to deceive. The winger's contract expires in 2026, though United have the option to extend it for another year.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? The winger will hope to be back in the United starting XI when they take on Aston Villa on May 4.