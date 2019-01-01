Izwan Mahbud signs for Trat FC

Izwan to feature in Thai League 1 after signing for Trat FC

Singapore custodian Izwan Mahbud has signed for Thai club Trat FC and will ply his trade in the Thai League 1 on a one year contract with an option for renewal.

Izwan met Trat FC's Club President in Bangkok to sign the contract on Monday and has reiterated his desire to perform at the highest of levels.

"I am looking forward to joining my teammates at Trat and playing in the Thai League 1, and I want to repay back the faith that the president, manager, and club have in me,” said Izwan.

“ has been my second home for the past two years, and I am grateful for all the opportunities and lessons I have learnt here. I look forward to the next chapter in my career with Trat, and it’s going to be exciting.”

This is not the 29-year old's first Thai club as he previously represented Nongbua Pitchaya in the Thai League 2.