Who’s that? Iwobi reveals he disguised himself to play football during Everton struggles

Alex Iwobi has revealed that he would disguise himself to play football with friends when struggling for game time at Everton.

Nigerian star was short on minutes

Found a way to get game time

Now thriving under Lampard

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international is very much back in favour at present, with a positional switch under the guidance of Frank Lampard allowing him to flourish. However, former Arsenal man Iwobi has endured some tough times at Goodison Park, with spells when minutes were in short supply and it appeared as though he may have to move on, leading the 26-year-old playmaker to take drastic action.

WHAT THEY SAID: Iwobi has told iNews: “I probably shouldn’t be saying this but I would play football with my friends, especially when I wasn’t in the team. Little games, maybe twice a week, just to enjoy it. I never lost my love for football, even though I saw all the negativity. We played at a place in Manchester. I always wore a hat and snood, otherwise people would have recognised me. There were about 16 of us. At first, I knew about five people, but once I went regularly, I got to know everyone. It was good fun.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having played his way back into form at Everton, Iwobi is now looking to earn an extension to his contract on Merseyside that is due to expire in 2024. He added on his future plans: “I want to win as many things as I can with this club. That is why I came here, the club was very ambitious and it still is. I’d like to stay.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

Iwobi is enjoying his football again at Goodison Park...

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? Everton, who sit 12th in the English top-flight table as things stand, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when playing host to Leicester.