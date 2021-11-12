Italy boss Mancini defends Jorginho after vital penalty miss

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has defended Jorginho after the midfielder's stoppage-time penalty miss against Switzerland in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

A goal would have likely secured victory for the Azzurri, who instead had to settle for a 1-1 draw that left them tied with Switzerland in the Group C table with one match to go.

Mancini said Jorginho "felt like kicking it and it’s right that he did" as the Chelsea player is regarded as one of his nation's best penalty takers.

“We missed a penalty in the first leg and one in the return, these things happen,” Mancini said in his post-match interview with RAI Sport.

“Jorginho felt like kicking it and it’s right that he did. He is one of the [best] penalty takers in the team.

“In the first half we suffered and struggled. Then we came out well but missed the winning goal.”

Added full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo: “Jorginho is a great champion and our penalty taker, we will help him get through this moment.”

Jorginho previously missed a penalty at the Euro 2020 final against England, though the Azzurri went on to win the shootout, and he was also denied in September against the same Swiss team.

For Italy, the result means they must defeat Northern Ireland to top their group and secure automatic advancement to the 2022 World Cup.

