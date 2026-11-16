'Perhaps we used up too much energy' - Italy suffered emotional hangover against Belgium as Gianluigi Donnarumma admits Nations League high cost Azzurri

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Gianluigi Donnarumma believes Italy suffered a physical and emotional hangover during their 4-1 Nations League defeat to Belgium on Sunday night. The Azzurri captain admitted the squad struggled to replicate the intensity shown in their previous victory over France as they missed out on quarter-final qualification.

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Azzurri collapse in Brussels after bright start

Needing just a draw in Brussels to reach the Nations League quarter-finals, Italy crashed from first to third in their group. Pio Esposito followed his brace against France with the opening goal, but Maxim De Cuyper, Nathan Ngoy, Jeremy Doku, and Diego Moreira sparked a clinical comeback.

Esposito also saw a late penalty saved by Senne Lammens as the visitors defied expectations of a defensive approach. Only sharp stops from Manchester City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, particularly against Kevin De Bruyne, prevented a heavier loss.

Donnarumma cites France fatigue

Belgium boss Mark van Bommel admitted his side "would have scored six goals" without Donnarumma's heroics. Speaking to RAI Sport, the Italy captain blamed their 3-1 comeback win over France at San Siro three days earlier.

"Unfortunately, this is part of the learning process, we started a new era, so you can have these ups and downs," he said. "We weren’t phenomenal then and we’re not a disaster now. It was a wonderful night with France, and perhaps we used up too much energy to achieve that result, so were a little tired just three days later.

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"When you play a match that is so exhilarating, it’s not easy to plug straight back in at the same level. It’s not an excuse, but we were certainly less sharp than the other day.

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"Let’s be honest, nobody expected us to have such a good Nations League campaign, we had some really impressive matches, but Belgium were superior tonight, and we know that we must improve."

Tactical vulnerabilities exposed during Mancini's rebuild

Italy repeatedly left space in transition, a flaw Donnarumma highlighted afterwards. "What we need to reflect on is that we allowed so many counter-attacks, so we must do better with the preventative marking," he noted. "This defeat can and will be a valuable learning experience, the coach already said we need to lift our heads. It was painful, we all wanted to keep going in this tournament."

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Boss Roberto Mancini widened his squad by handing Milan winger Alphadjo Cisse a senior debut and Roma's Niccolo Pisilli a first competitive start. Donnarumma welcomed the transition: "The coach is special, he can give us a big hand. We too have to help the younger players, and we know there isn’t much time because the European Championship qualifiers are coming up, but they need to play and gain experience. There are many interesting young players out there, but they need to play more often."

European Championship qualifiers loom for young squad

Missing the Nations League quarter-finals shifts Italy's focus straight to upcoming European Championship qualifiers. Mancini must integrate inexperienced prospects like Cisse and Pisilli quickly while fixing the defensive transitions exposed in Brussels. Finding consistency after an erratic international window will be vital for the Azzurri's rebuild.