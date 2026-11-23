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An amateur football match in Sicily was permanently abandoned on Sunday after a red-carded No. 10 stormed back onto the pitch from the dressing room wielding a switchblade. Police were called to the Polisportivo Strasatti in Marsala after the Galactic Paolini player threatened Athletic Partanna staff and players, though fortunately nobody was injured.

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Knife threat halts Sicilian fixture

Referee Vincenzo Pernice halted the Terza Categoria clash between Paolini and Partanna on November 22 after the home side's dismissed playmaker returned armed with a flick knife. As reported by La Sicilia and la Repubblica, the fourth-round Trapani fixture at Polisportivo "M. Di Dia" on Via Brugnone never reached the final whistle. What began as a routine morning game quickly descended into chaos requiring emergency intervention.

Violent clash sparks double dismissal

Both Italian outlets detailed the disturbing sequence of events based on an account shared by Partanna across their official channels. Trouble initially flared when Paolini's No. 10 allegedly aimed heavy insults towards the visiting bench during the contest.

Tensions escalated sharply moments later following an on-field clash, with the same player repeatedly kicking a Partanna opponent while play was stopped. Pernice immediately showed the perpetrator a red card, while also sending off visiting coach Calandra after he stepped in to defend and assist his player. Rather than remaining in the dressing rooms, however, the expelled footballer returned to the pitch carrying a weapon.

Police intervene after throat grab

Testimonies from the Partanna management state that the armed player threatened Calandra, several club officials and multiple opposing players upon re-entering the field. In the most alarming moment of the altercation, the assailant reportedly grabbed a visiting official by the throat while gripping the switchblade in his other hand.

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Fortunately, the confrontation ended without physical injuries. Recognising that play could not continue safely, Pernice permanently abandoned the match as emergency services were contacted via 112, with Partanna's vice-president also alerting law enforcement. Police officers arrived promptly at the Strasatti district venue to identify those present, gather initial statements and open formal investigations.

Federation and judiciary await reports

Partanna have already announced plans to formally report the incident to both the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the judiciary to protect their members. Sporting authorities must now review Pernice's match report to decide the outcome of the abandoned fixture and issue severe disciplinary sanctions. Meanwhile, local police will continue their criminal investigation into the weapon threats at the Marsala venue.