'It would mean the world' - Loftus-Cheek addresses his World Cup chances amid unexpected resurgence at Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted that going to the World Cup would be huge for him, but will not let a possible call-up distract him from club duties.

WHAT HAPPENED? Loftus-Cheek was in Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad and started three games in Russia. A turbulent four years has followed, but the midfielder is finding form at just the right time ahead of the showpiece event next month and may be in Southgate's plans once again.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of Chelsea's game against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, Loftus-Cheek said: "It would be amazing. It would mean a lot. As a player, after going into the 2018 World Cup, you see your trajectory to go upward and to be at the next World Cup if everything goes well. A lot has happened in between that time, and I am just happy and grateful that I am fit and healthy and playing football now consistently.

"If I go to the World Cup, it would mean the world, but that is not at the forefront of my mind at the moment. We have some big games coming up that need our full focus. It would be selfish for me to think about my personal aspirations rather than the club at the moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite appearing at the last World Cup, Loftus-Cheek hasn't played for England since 2018. He has only made 10 appearances for his country with the last of these coming against the USA when England won 3-0.

WHAT NEXT FOR LOFTUS-CHEEK? He is enjoying one of the most consistent patches of his career, appearing in all bar one of Chelsea's matches so far this season, and he will hope to continue the trend as Chelsea face Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.