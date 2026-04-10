It’s official: Royal Army star banned for three months for doping

The Royal Moroccan Army Club has received an official three-month ban from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Committee for one of its key players.

The club is due to face Renaissance Berkane in Saturday’s first leg of the African Champions League semi-final.

In a statement, the club explained: “As part of routine anti-doping checks, the African Anti-Doping Committee informed us of an abnormal test result for player Zinedine El Drak after one of our African matches.”

The statement continued: “In accordance with the decision of the CAF Disciplinary Committee dated 8 April 2026, player Zinedine El Drak is suspended for three (3) months, effective 9 April 2026.”

The statement added that Darrag has cooperated fully with the authorities and respected the necessary standards with responsibility and transparency, explaining that the issue arose from his consumption of a product without realising it contained prohibited substances.

The club stressed that this is an isolated incident and does not reflect the player’s otherwise disciplined career.

The statement added that the player had been tested multiple times before, both domestically and in continental competitions, without incident.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the club’s strict adherence to anti-doping regulations and its commitment to integrity and professionalism across the team, adding that management will apply all necessary measures in line with its internal rules and legal obligations.



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