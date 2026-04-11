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Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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It’s a first for both sides… Al-Akhdoud need just two points to secure a historic double

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Al-Alamy is set for a fresh Roshen League clash.

Al-Akhdoud stand between Al-Nassr and two historic milestones in the Saudi Roshen League, provided the ‘Global’ side claim victory.

Al-Nassr travel to Prince Hazloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran today, Saturday, for their 28th-round clash with Al-Akhdoud.

According to Saudi daily Al-Yaum, a victory would deliver two milestones, one unprecedented in the club’s Roshen era.

A win would hand the Greens their 14th straight league victory, surpassing the 13-match run set in the 2013–2014 campaign.

Read also: Video: João Neves shocks Ronaldo: 'He’s not the best in Portugal or the Saudi League!

Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

That campaign ultimately delivered the Saudi League title, with Al-Nassr finishing two points clear of runners-up Al-Hilal.

A win would also be the club’s eighth successive away triumph in the competition, matching their own record set in two earlier campaigns.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points—two clear of second-placed Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer.

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