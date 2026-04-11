It’s a first for both sides… Al-Akhdoud need just two points to secure a historic double

Al-Akhdoud stand between Al-Nassr and two historic milestones in the Saudi Roshen League, provided the ‘Global’ side claim victory.

Al-Nassr travel to Prince Hazloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran today, Saturday, for their 28th-round clash with Al-Akhdoud.

According to Saudi daily Al-Yaum, a victory would deliver two milestones, one unprecedented in the club’s Roshen era.

A win would hand the Greens their 14th straight league victory, surpassing the 13-match run set in the 2013–2014 campaign.

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That campaign ultimately delivered the Saudi League title, with Al-Nassr finishing two points clear of runners-up Al-Hilal.

A win would also be the club’s eighth successive away triumph in the competition, matching their own record set in two earlier campaigns.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points—two clear of second-placed Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer.