ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC sign Spanish midfielder Noé Acosta

The Real Madrid youth product has played in the Greek Super League for nearly the past decade

have roped in Noé Acosta Rivera for the (ISL) season 2019-20.

The 35-year-old, since graduating from 's youth system has featured for some Spanish teams in the lower divisions including C team besides Murcia and Almeria's B sides before moving to Romania and Greece.

After a brief spell with FC Universitatea Cluj, whom he helped move to the Romanian Liga I, Acosta spent the rest of his time with Greek outfits such as Volos, PAS Giannina and most recently Larissa where he made 13 appearances and clocked 826 minutes last season.