Interim USMNT boss Hudson jokes about his future: 'I'm gonna go home and see my dogs'

Anthony Hudson said he has "no idea" how long he'll be allowed to manage the United States men's national team - but he's not stressed out.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hudson leads the scandal-plagued USMNT into January friendlies against Serbia and Colombia as a caretaker manager while U.S. Soccer decides which coach to hire full-time. Zinedine Zidane already turned down an approach for the position, but plenty of candidates remain. In the meantime, Hudson is just trying to live his best life.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have no idea [what will happen]," Hudson told reporters. "I think we we play these two games and I'm gonna go home and see my dogs and see what comes up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson has coached internationally with New Zealand and Bahrain, and at club level with the Colorado Rapids in MLS, however he is widely expected to be replaced when U.S. Soccer's examination of the program is completed.

When the job security is nonexistent and the USMNT is chaotic, but the dog back home is very cute...

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON? Fortunately, a Chicago Magazine profile of Hudson from 2020 explains his dog routine. "Between six and seven times a week, I warm up by jogging with the dogs to the lake," he said. "Then I take them home and go for a proper run." A good time for all!