Inter president Zhang denies reports Serie A giants will be put up for sale

Rumours have been circulating in the Italian press that the Suning Holdings Group could put the San Siro club on the market

have described reports in the Italian press that the club is to be put up for sale as “entirely baseless.”

The front page of Saturday’s Corriere dello Sport claimed that Inter chairman Steven Zhang was planning on selling the club due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Suning Holdings Group.

It was said the high operating costs of the giants meant Zhang was eager to sell up.

However, Inter have since released a statement denying the report.

It said: “With regard to the rumours reported today, specifically referring to the possibility of FC Internazionale Milano being sold, president Steven Zhang categorically denies these false claims and stresses that they are entirely baseless.”

Suning bought its majority stake in Inter in the summer of 2016, and Zhang has overseen an improvement in the club’s fortunes in recent years.

Inter finished between fourth and ninth in every season between 2012 and 2017, but ended up only one point behind as runners-up last season.

Antonio Conte’s arrival as head coach, plus some big spending on players such as Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, have helped Inter move back towards their historic spot among Europe’s biggest clubs.

Heading into the new year, Inter are one point off the top once again, though this time it is city rivals occupying first place. Champions Juventus are sixth, nine points behind Inter with a game in hand.

Inter host Crotone in their first game of 2021 on Sunday, before fixtures against and and a tie with - with a huge game at home to Juventus on January 17 to follow.

By then, Inter may have been active in the January transfer market.

Radja Nainggolan has already confirmed an acrimonious departure from San Siro, rejoining on loan and saying: "I'm happy to be here, I want to rediscover the joy of playing football that was taken away from me in this first part of the year."

Christian Eriksen could follow him out of the exit door, with CEO Giuseppe Marotta having confirmed he will be available for transfer in January.