Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

How to watch and stream Inter Miami against Philadelphia Union in the MLS on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union will be looking to make it two wins in two games in the new MLS season when the two sides lock horns in Florida on Saturday (ET).

Charged with the objective of making it past the playoffs for the first time ever, the Phil Neville-led side kicked off their new campaign with a 2-0 win over Montreal in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia Union also picked up three points in their curtain raiser as they thrashed Columbus 4-1, with Jim Curtin's men having finished runners-up in the MLS Cup last year.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India and stream live online.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia date & kick-off time

Game: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30pm ET, 12:30am GMT (Mar 5), 6am IST (Mar 5) Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Florida

How to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States (US) and across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Inter Miami team news & squad

No changes are expected apart from scorer off the bench against Montreal, Shanyder Borgelin, vying for a place alongside Josef Martinez in attack.

Serhiy Krivtsov has set an understanding with Christopher McVey at the heart of defence, with Jean Mota and Gregore marshaling the midfield.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Krivtsov, McVey, Negri; Mota, Gregore, Pizarro; Stefanelli; Borgelin, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders Kryvtsov, Sailor, Mabika, Fray, McVey, Negri, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Sessock Midfielders Gregore, Ulloa, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Pizarro, Taylor, Lassiter, Robinson, Azcona, LaCava, Valencia Forwards Martinez, Camapana, Stefanelli, Jean, Borgelin

Philadelphia Union team news & squad

Julian Carranza is set to face his former side after bagging a brace against Columbus last weekend.

Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag will also play a role going forward, with Jose Martinez deployed as the link between defence and midfield.

The back four is like to remain the same as Kai Wagner and Olivier Mbaizo as the full-backs, and Jakob Glesnes and Jack Elliott as the centre-backs.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Bedoya, Flach; Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza