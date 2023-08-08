Inter Miami find out next opponent as Lionel Messi & Co. prepare for Leagues Cup quarterfinal clash

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are out to make it five-straight wins when they meet Charlotte in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

Charlotte FC to travel to Inter Miami

Miami still unbeaten under Martino

Messi aims to extend lead on Golden Boot race

WHAT HAPPENED? Following their come-from-behind 2-1 victory against the Houston Dynamo on Monday evening, Charlotte FC will now travel to DRV PNK Stadium Friday evening to take on Messi and Inter Miami in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Charlotte have another big task ahead of them as they come up against an in-form Inter Miami. Messi has already scored an awesome seven goals in just four matches to help his side reach the last eight of the Leagues Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI AND INTER MIAMI? Although a time for the match has not been announced, the Argentine will take to the pitch at DRV PNK stadium on Friday evening in an attempt to see his side through to the semifinals of the tournament.