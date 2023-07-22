'A movie' - Inter Miami boss Tata Martino reacts to Lionel Messi's last-minute heroics on debut against Cruz Azul

Ritabrata Banerjee
Leo-Messi(C)Getty Images
Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino hailed Messi as the GOAT as he claimed that his debut goal for Inter Miami was like a movie that he has seen before.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi rolled back the years with a brilliant 92nd-minute free-kick goal from 20 yards out on his Inter Miami debut as the MLS side beat Mexico's Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup tie.

As the Argentina skipper got off to a flying start in the US, Inter Miami manager Gerard Martino hailed him as the greatest of all time (GOAT) and suggested that watching Messi scoring world-class goals is something that he is used to.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Martino said, "It’s a movie that we have seen before. It’s common for him, you know. It looks absolutely normal, but it’s not … we’re speaking about the GOAT."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martino managed Messi at Barcelona during the 2013/14 season and then worked with him at the Argentina national team between 2014 to 2016.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Tata Martino Inter Miami 2:1Getty Images

Messi celebrate Inter Miami 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi is expected to feature in Inter Miami's next fixture against Atlanta United in the group stages of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

