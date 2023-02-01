WATCH: Injury nightmare for Mbappe! PSG forward leaves Montpellier match in pain after double penalty miss

Kylian Mbappe was forced off injured shortly after missing two penalties for PSG in their Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier on Wednesday.

Mbappe misses two penalties

Then forced off with an injury

Leaves pitch with PSG goalless vs Montpellier

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe endured a night to forget at Montpellier, missing two penalties and then going down with an injury, all in a matter of minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French forward missed his initial spot-kick and then failed to correct his error when it was ordered to be retaken, before thrashing the rebound over the crossbar.

Minutes later, he went down away from the ball, appearing to clutch his hamstring. Mbappe couldn't continue and was replaced by Hugo Ekitike, just 21 minutes into the game.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The early departure also meant Mbappe won't reclaim his status as Ligue 1's leading goal scorer for now, thanks to Florian Balogun netting a hat-trick elsewhere for Reims.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG, MBAPPE? It's now on Mbappe's replacement Ekitike and the rest of the PSG team fielded by Christophe Galtier to break the deadlock and take all three points from the south of France. Fans, meanwhile, will nervously await the extent of the injury their star man picked up.