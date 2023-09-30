Injured again! USMNT captain Tyler Adams sidelined for 'some time' after suffering fresh setback at Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says USMNT captain Tyler Adams has suffered a fresh injury following his side's 4-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Adams returned from injury this week

USMNT captain made Bournemouth debut

Now suffered fresh injury setback

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old made his Bournemouth debut in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Stoke City in midweek after six months out with a hamstring injury that he suffered last season. But Adams was not in the matchday squad for the Gunners' visit to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday and now manager Iraola has revealed the former Leeds man is set for another spell on the sidelines.

WHAT THEY SAID: Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I don’t know what to call it, a setback, but he is not feeling well. He has been out for a lot of time, so we have to reassess, to reset, to take the good decisions, thinking in everything. It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure. I think it’s the same area. I couldn’t tell you if it’s exactly the same point, but it’s true that it’s his hamstring that he is not feeling well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Cherries signed the midfielder from Leeds for £23 million ($29m) in August but he has played just over 20 minutes of first-team action since then and now he could be out for quite some time. Their loss to the Gunners means Bournemouth are 18th in the Premier League with just three points to their name from seven matches. Adams, who nearly joined Chelsea earlier this summer only for that move to fall through, is likely to miss his country's upcoming matches against Germany and Ghana in October.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bournemouth face fellow Premier League strugglers Everton next weekend.