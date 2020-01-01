Injured Pulisic vows to be ‘back in no time’ after hobbling out of Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat

The United States international picked up a hamstring problem during the Wembley meeting with Arsenal, but he is optimistic about his recovery

Christian Pulisic has vowed to be “back in no time” after suffering a hamstring injury in ’s final defeat to .

The United States international opened the scoring at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with another impressive finish added to his ever-growing collection.

He looked to be in again early in the second half, but pulled a muscle as he raced into the box and poked an effort wide of the post as he crumpled to the turf.

Pulisic was clearly in pain before he got his shot away, with it immediately apparent that he was going to be in no position to continue.

With Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro also picking up knocks on a testing afternoon for the Blues, Frank Lampard ultimately saw his side downed by a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 2-1 reversal represented a disappointing end to the domestic 2019-20 campaign for Chelsea and Pulisic, but there are plenty of positives for them to take from a season that delivered a top-four finish.

They do not have to wait long either before returning to action, and Pulisic is hoping that he will soon be back in contention.

He posted on Instagram when reflecting on the cup final and looking to the future: “Gave it everything we had. Wasn’t our day. Thank you guys for your support I’ll be back in no time”

Lampard, whose side have the second leg of a last-16 clash with to take in on August 8, told reporters of the ailments his players picked up against Arsenal.

He said: “I don't know the full extent of the injuries, but I know the hamstrings with Azpi and Christian - they have to be scanned and assessed over the next few days. They clearly won't be fit for next week [against Bayern].”

Chelsea trail that contest 3-0 on aggregate and appear to be in a position to start planning for 2020-21, with the new Premier League season due to get underway on September 12.

Lampard believes that may be too soon after what has been an elongated campaign this time around, with the Blues boss saying: “It’s not ideal if we carry on against Bayern and possibly go further.

“The players need a break; they need to be given a break to play at the level of the quality product that the Premier League is. Worst case scenario, if we don’t go through against Bayern, the 12th seems too early to start playing again.

“The players need a break. That is why we are pulling two hamstrings and having players pull out before this. I would like to think the Premier League will look seriously at that and look at the start for next season. I think we deserve it, as a Premier League club competing in the Champions League.”