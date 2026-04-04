In-demand Anthony Correia faces release clause at Telstar: ‘I’ve seen the contract and…’

Anthony Correia has responded to the rumour that his contract contains a buy-out clause in an interview with NH Sport. The Telstar manager is reportedly the subject of keen interest from other Eredivisie clubs.

Transfer journalist Mounir Boualin broke the news this week. “Telstar are asking for around one million euros for him, but should Telstar be relegated, the club is prepared to let him move on and be flexible regarding the transfer fee,” he said on the Transfermind podcast.

“Great! Really brilliant, because I’ve seen the contract and it’s definitely not in there,” Correia responds with a laugh in front of the NH Sport camera. “But I do think it’s cool that it’s in there,” he says cynically.

“I honestly have no idea how they came up with that. I hadn’t read it yet, but it’s nice though, 1 million. Great! I’m going to read through my contract now because I’m really curious,” Correia continued with a laugh.

“I do find it striking, yes. I think these are people who are just taking a gamble and seeing how people react. That’s a bit how social media works too, I suppose. I’m not sure. Every now and then I do tell my children not to believe everything they read.”

“A lot of it just isn’t true. So I’m fine with it; let people have their fun. If it makes your day, by all means read it, but we’re keeping our minds on Telstar and next Saturday’s match against FC Groningen.”

Telstar currently have 27 points, four points clear of seventeenth place. With six matches remaining and the strong results of recent weeks, Telstar have a very real chance of staying up. Thanks to his good performances, Correia has already been linked with AZ and FC Utrecht.