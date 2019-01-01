'They don't allow me to play' - Renato Sanches hints at Bayern Munich exit this summer

The midfielder has hinted that his time with the Bavarian club may be coming to an end thanks to his lack of playing time with the Germans

Renato Sanches​ has hinted at a summer exit from as he continues to be sidelined by the champions.

The midfielder made the move to the German giants from in 2016 for €35 million (£30m/$40m), though his time at the Allianz Arena has not worked out well for club or player.

The 21-year-old made a name for himself with , helping his nation win Euro 2016, and was viewed as one of the most promising young players in Europe at the time.

But he was loaned out to last season and struggled for matches there, and a lack of time on the pitch for the Bavarians has seen him sour on playing for Bayern.

The Portuguese star now says he may need to look at making a move as he seeks more chances at the club level.

"I'm not happy here, I work a lot, but I'm not allowed to play," he told Kicker .

"I want to play more, maybe at a different club, I have to worry about that."

Sanches has played just five times across all competitions for Bayern in 2019, coming on late in matches in all cases, his longest appearance just 16 minutes in a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach​.

The midfielder also still harbours big dreams for his future, writing for The Players' Tribune earlier this month that he still felt he could win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

“Now when I picture my future, [the Ballon d'Or] comes after my new dreams," he said.

But Sanches also admitted even then that his dream of being named the best player in the world would not be possible without more time to prove his value in actual matches.

Chances could be very limited with Sanches down the closing run of the season.

Bayern have just nine Bundesliga matches remaining, along with a German cup quarter-final and whatever may come following that, leaving few matches for the midfielder to make any sort of impact.

The Bavarians are out of the and face a real fight for the Bundesliga title as well.

They are currently level on points with rivals .