Illan Meslier confirms interest in joining Chelsea from Leeds this summer - but he must be first-choice

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old has remained coy on his Leeds future after they suffered the ignominy of relegation but he has now been asked about the prospect of joining Chelsea. The Blues have been linked with a £30 million ($37.7m) swoop to sign the young stopper, but he has insisted there is one key condition that must be met if he is to move to Stamford Bridge, having snubbed the chance to join the club when he was a teenager.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quoted by Foot Mercato, Meslier said: “If it is to go and be on the bench, I’m not interested in that. If it’s to be the number one, of course, you can’t say ‘I’m not interested in Chelsea.’ I’d prefer to go to a less reputable club where I’ll have more game time than a top European club where I’d sit on the bench.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meslier has a contract with Leeds until 2026, and he has already clocked over 120 appearances for the club. Chelsea may need to move on both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga if they are to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds are preparing for the Championship season and will kick off their pre-season with a game against Manchester United in Norway.