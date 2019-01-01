Ilhan Fandi made his professional debut against DPMM FC

Ilhan's debut ensures 'Fandi' dynasty will continue to be the leading name in local football

The recorded a remarkable result in their last game; drawing 1-1 against FC, halting the league leaders, in their tracks.

And while the chief talking point from the game was how the result blew the SPL ( ) title race wide open, there was also another significant event that took place at the game.

Ilhan Fandi became the third Fandi to turn lace up his boots for the Young Lions - following in the footsteps of his famous brothers Irfan and Ikhsan. Ilhan was handed his professional debut by none other than Young Lions coach and also his father - Singapore legend, Fandi Ahmad. It truly is a remarkable story as Ilhan's debut means that the Fandi dynasty will continue to be the leading name in Singapore's football scene for a good period.