If Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joins Manchester United the days of George Best will return! - Christian Vieri

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could emulate George Best if he signs for Manchester United, according to former Italy forward Christian Vieri.

WHAT HAPPENED? Very few players have stolen the hearts of football fans quite like Kvaratskhelia has done this season. Donning Napoli's famous blue colours after a €12 million summer switch from Dinamo Batumi, the Georgian winger has been nothing short of electric during their push for a Serie A title, putting together a truly world-class season that has put him on the map in European football. The likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with Kvaratskhelia, but Vieri believes Old Trafford could be the best place for him to unlock his full potential, and has compared him to a United legend.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Inter and Juventus striker said on his Bobo TV Twitch channel after Kvaratskhelia's latest stunning display for Napoli in a 2-0 victory over Atalanta at the weekend: "The goal he scored was the stuff of madness! If he goes to Manchester United, the days of George Best will return. Kvaratskhelia is the same. I can't wait for Wednesday to see Napoli play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dubbed 'Kvaradona' by many in a nod to Diego Maradona for his joyous approach to the game as well as his impact for Scudetto-chasing Napoli, the 22-year-old possesses an unrelenting flair and a killer instinct in front of goal that has made him one of the most frightening wingers in Europe this season.

Best, similarly, wowed audiences in the 1960s with his performances from a young age in a United shirt, firing them to domestic and European glory like many are tipping Kvaratskhelia to do with Napoli.

WHAT NEXT? With Luciano Spaletti's side looking like champions-elect, it's up to Kvaratskhelia and his colleagues to finish the job in Serie A. Napoli also have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, with the return fixture set to take place at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night.