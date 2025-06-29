Identity of Kieran Trippier’s ‘mystery blonde’ revealed as X-rated OnlyFans model - with Newcastle defender preparing to divorce wife Charlotte

The identity of the “mystery blonde” that Kieran Trippier was seen partying with has been revealed as X-rated OnlyFans model Sienna Day.

WHAT HAPPENED?

On May 11, Newcastle defender Trippier was spotted enjoying a night out at the Wafi Lounge on Tyneside. A video was taken of the 34-year-old spending an evening in the company of a glamorous companion.

Getty/Instagram

THE GOSSIP

Said video was sent to Trippier’s wife Charlotte, with it later revealed that they have been separated for “over a year”. It has been reported that the pair, who have three children together, are working their way through a divorce.

WHAT AN INSIDER SAID

Trippier has seemingly been enjoying the single life, having also been linked to Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, with an insider telling The Sun of seeing the England international cosy up to adult film performer Day: “After leaving the Wafi Lounge, Kieran was in another club with Sienna and they appeared close.

“She is well known on the scene in Newcastle and was with him in the club for just over an hour. They left not long before 3am. Kieran looked very taken with Sienna.”

WHAT NEXT FOR TRIPPIER?

Trippier has also "liked" pictures posted by Day on her Instagram account. Alongside shooting content for OnlyFans and Pornhub, the Darlington-born 34-year-old is also a pole dancer.