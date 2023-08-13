'I love Miami' - Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy star-studded dinner with the Beckhams, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at Gekko restaurant

Lionel Messi has been enjoying his time so far with Inter Miami and so have the Beckhams.

Beckhams go to dinner with Miami stars

Messi, Busquets and Alba present

Victoria Beckham share photos

WHAT HAPPENED? Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, shared photos on her Instagram from a dinner that she and her husband, David Beckham, Inter Miami co-owner hosted along with the club's newest stars Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets and their wives. The group assembled at the famous Gekko restaurant in Miami.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Victoria Beckham captioned her post: "I LOVE MIAMI!!! So much fun last night!! Kisses @davidbeckham @antonelaroccuzzo @leomessi xxxx"

THE GOSSIP: Messi has had a fantastic start to life in Florida, with the Argentine World Cup winner having dominated defences in his five games so far. The same has been the case for his former Barcelona teammates Busquets and Alba who have helped the Herons reach the semi-final of the Leagues Cup against Philadelphia Union.

WHAT NEXT? The trio will be involved next for Inter Miami during the semi-final of the Leagues Cup on August 15.