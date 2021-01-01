'I didn't get my chance at Manchester United after lockdown' - Lingard explains decision to join West Ham on loan

The midfielder says he is fully focused on "getting back to the old Jesse" after leaving Old Trafford until the end of the season

Jesse Lingard has explained why he took the decision to join West Ham in January, insisting "I didn't get my chance" at Manchester United after lockdown last season.

United were happy to sanction Lingard's departure when the Hammers enquired about a short-term loan deal last month, with the midfielder moving to London Stadium on a contract set to run until the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he could no longer promise Lingard regular football at Old Trafford, but the 28-year-old claims he wasn't given a fair opportunity to prove his worth after the resumption of football last June following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

What was said?

Asked why he chose to undertake a new challenge at West Ham rather than stay and fight for a place in the Red Devils' squad, Lingard told BT Sport: "First and foremost I'm here to play, win and help the team, so hopefully I can do that and we'll see where we're at come the end of the season.

"It's about playing with a smile on my face and enjoying my football and getting back to the old Jesse.