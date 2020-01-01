'I am so happy for you' - Barcelona striker Suarez congratulates old club Liverpool on Premier League title

The former Reds striker reached out after Chelsea's win over Manchester City sealed a long-awaited triumph for the Merseyside club

Former star Luis Suarez was among those to reach out and congratulate his former team, specifically mentioning Jordan Henderson, as he toasted the new Premier League champions.

Suarez starred for Liverpool from 2011-14, having made the move to Anfield after breaking through at .

It was at Liverpool that Suarez truly became a global star, as the Uruguayan was named PFA Players' Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year while winning the Golden Boot for his exploits in 2013-2014.

Suarez fired 31 Premier League goals that season after netting 23 the year prior, as he pushed the Reds to the precipice of the club's first Premier League title. However, that push fell short as Liverpool came second in the league, finishing two points behind champions .

The forward moved to the next season, ending his time at Liverpool with only the 2011-12 League Cup added to the club's trophy cabinet.

However, Liverpool have gone on to find success in the years since Suarez's departure, topping the Uruguayan and Barcelona en route to the club's sixth crown before claiming the Premier League title on Thursday in record time.

Having watched his former club's triumph in the Premier League this season, Suarez reached out to offer his congratulations to his former team-mates.

"Jordan and all the other Liverpool players - I am so happy for you and your family, and for the people working in Liverpool and the Liverpool fans," Suarez told LFCTV. "I hope you enjoy this time because it’s amazing for the Liverpool supporters. You are the champions!"

Suarez was not the only former Liverpool striker to send a message to the club, with Fernando Torres also reaching out after the Reds' were officially named Premier League champions.

"Huge congratulations to everyone at @liverpoolfc on winning the @premierleague," Torres wrote on Instagram. "An unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congratulations to every single @liverpoolfc supporter. You have been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved!"

Liverpool are set to face Manchester City on Thursday in the club's first game as Premier League champions.