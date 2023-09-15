'I am happy at Barca' - Xavi announces that he is set to sign a new deal with Barcelona

- Xavi confirms contract extension
- Unbeaten in four games this season
- Face Real Betis next in La Liga
WHAT HAPPENED? Former Barcelona midfielder, Xavi, confirmed that the club has reached an agreement to extend his contract in the pre-match presser ahead of the return to footballing action in La Liga.
WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi: “I am happy at Barça, the project is continuing. My contract renewal will be announced in a few days,” Xavi confirmed.
“When they speak badly of me I laugh because you have put a lot of blame on me this year, but it turns out that I'm nominated for The Best,” he added.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have already won a league title under the tutelage of the Spaniard in the previous season. The Catalan side finished 10 points ahead of rivals Real Madrid in the 2022/23 season. They are unbeaten in the 2023/24 season with three wins and one draw from the opening four games of the season.
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugranas are set to face Real Betis in La Liga next on September 16th.