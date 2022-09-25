Hungary vs Italy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Hungary welcome Italy to face them at Puskás Aréna in a Group A3 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Hungary vs Italy date & kick-off time
Game:
Hungary vs Italy
Date:
September 26, 2022
Kick-off:
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Hungary vs Italy on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
Premier Sports 1
Premier Player HD
Hungary squad & team news
Written off in a group with both Euro 2020 finalists and the 2014 World Cup winners, Hungary sit on the cusp of heading to the Nations League finals.
It will be curious to see how conservative the hosts are against their visitors, knowing that they only need a draw to see themselves through.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gulácsi, Dibusz, Szappanos
Defenders
Lang, Kecskés, Szalai, Fiola, Orbán, Négo, Botka, Bolla, Kerkez, Mocsi
Midfielders
Nagy, Kleinheisler, Szoboszlai, Schäfer, Gazdag, Styles, Vécsei, Baráth
Forwards
Szalai, Varga, Ádám, Vancsa
Italy squad and team news
With victory over England, Italy have put themselves arguably in prime position to make the finals, despite trailing their hosts.
Of course, the Azzurri have already lost one major clash where they were favourites this year, and that cost them a place at the World Cup. Will they make the same mistakes twice?
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Donnarumma, Meret, Vicario, Provedel
Defenders
Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Tolói, Felipe, Emerson, Acerbi, Bonucci, Bastoni, Gatti, Mazzocchi
Midfielders
Pobega, Frattesi, Jorginho, Cristante, Barella, Esposito
Forwards
Scamacca, Raspadori, Gnonto, Zerbin, Grifo, Gabbiadini, Cancellieri