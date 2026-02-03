Forge FC will be out to grab the first-leg advantage when they welcome a much-fancied Tigres side in the Round One tie.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Forge FC vs Tigres, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|TUDN
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
Forge FC vs Tigres kick-off time
Forge FC and Tigres will kick off on 4 Feb 2026 at 00:00 GMT and 19:00 EST.
Match Preview
Forge are hoping for a change of fortune in a different competition, as they have lost their last two matches in the Canadian Premier League. The Hammers booked their place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup after winning the Canadian Premier League Shield and they are hoping to cause an upset against the 2020 North American champions, Tigres.
Tigres snapped a two-match winless run when they overcame Club Leon in their most recent game and they have assembled a squad that is bidding to win both the Liga MX and Champions Cup. The Tigers, who boast former Spanish La Liga player Diego Lainez and ex-French Ligue 1 striker André-Pierre Gignac, should have enough firepower to overcome Forge.
Getty Images
Injuries, key stats
No major injuries or suspensions have so far been reported for Forge or Tigres ahead of their match.
Furthermore, this will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Getty Images
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
