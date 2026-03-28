Both teams have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, so this will be an interesting assignment for Mauricio Pochettino’s improving USMNT as they test their mettle against a top-tier European opponent.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of the USA vs Belgium as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch the USA vs Belgium with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

USA vs Belgium kick-off time

The USA vs Belgium kicks off on 28 Mar 2026 at 15:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

The USMNT enters this match unbeaten in its last five home fixtures. Fulham's Antonee Robinson and Crystal Palace's Chris Richards return to bolster the backline.

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Belgium's Red Devils are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, but injuries to key men will test their depth in upcoming friendlies, including this one.

Who can forget the 2014 World Cup meeting between these sides? Hopefully, there's as much drama this time around.

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Key stats & injury news

For the USMNT, Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams and PSV right-back Sergiño Dest are the most significant absentees. Haji Wright is also sidelined with a groin issue.

Belgium's record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has withdrawn due to a hamstring injury, and Thibaut Courtois is out with a thigh problem.

Belgium are unbeaten in their last four internationals away from home.

Christian Pulisic is two goals away from equalling Eric Wynalda for fourth all-time, while Folarin Balogun was named Monaco’s Player of the Month for February, netting four times, and he has five goals in his club’s last six games.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: