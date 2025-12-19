How to watch today's Swansea vs Wrexham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Swansea City host Wrexham at the Swansea.com Stadium today in a rare and eagerly anticipated Welsh derby in the EFL Championship.

With few competitive meetings between the sides in recent decades, the fixture carries added significance for players and supporters alike. The Swans will look to capitalize on home advantage, aiming to climb the table and put some distance between themselves and the teams behind them. They are currently sitting five points adrift of today’s opponents, and four points clear of the bottom three after winning six, drawing five, and losing 10 of their 21 matches.

After a slow start to his tenure, new coach Vitor Matos has now guided Swansea to consecutive home victories against Oxford United and Portsmouth. Recent performances at home have shown signs of defensive improvement under Matos, and that newfound solidity could be tested by the Red Dragons.

Wrexham arrive as a desperate team eager to return to winning ways after failing to win any of their previous four matches in the league. They have struggled to trouble the scorers on their travels, having netted just nine times in their 10 Championship away games, and will hope for improvement. Phil Parkinson’s side have not won away from home since a 3–2 victory at Norwich’s Carrow Road in September, but have lost just one of their last 11 league games. Wrexham, the oldest club in Wales, is higher in the standings than their rivals, sitting 15th with 28 points from 21 matches.

With pride on the line and little to separate the sides, a tight and competitive contest is expected. Goals may be scarce, but intensity and commitment should be guaranteed in this latest chapter of Welsh rivalry.

The Welsh derby between Swansea and Wrexham in the Championship will take place at the Swansea.com Stadium on Friday, 19 December with kickoff at 3 pm ET, 8 pm BST.

Swansea Latest News

Swansea will be without Burnley loanee, Manuel Benson, who is away with the Angola squad preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Melker Widell will be hoping to start the match this time he after come off the bench to provide the assist in the defeat to Stoke.

Wrexham Latest News

Parkinson’s Red Dragons remain without the services of Danny Ward, Issa Kabore, Lewis Brunt, Andy Cannon, Elliot Lee, and Jay Rodriguez.

Liberato Cacace is racing against time to regain fitness for this clash, but it may just come too soon for the defender, forcing Parkinson to look elsewhere.

Striker Josh Windass will continue to be a big threat for Wrexham, having scored six goals in 18 league appearances so far to sit as the club’s second-highest scorer.

Kieffer Moore, the club’s goal scorer with eight goals, will be the obvious threat for the Red Dragons.

