The Friday night football sees Sunderland gunning for the top six, and Nottingham Forest aiming to steer clear of the relegation zone.

How to watch Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

Here is where to find English language live streams of Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Sunderland vs Forest for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest will kick off on 24 Apr 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Sunderland’s first season back in the Premier League has been an exciting ride for the fans, who are entertaining the prospect of European football next term. After going unbeaten across their first 12 home league games this season, the Black Cats have lost three of their last four at the Stadium of Light, so it's not just been smooth sailing.

Getty Images

Forest can see light at the end of the survival tunnel after a 4-1 win against Burnley. The Trickiy Trees could pull eight points clear of the drop zone with a win here before Wolves play Tottenham on Saturday. They've hit form at the right time, going unbeaten in their last five EPL outings.

Key stats & injuries

Sunderland will be without Omar Alderete, Simon Moore and Romaine Mundle for this game, while Jocelin Ta Bi, Bertrand Traore and Nilson Angulo are also doubts.

Nottingham Forest also has several injury issues, including Murillo, Dan Ndoye, Willy Boly, Nicolo Savona, John Victor and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sunderland have seen a league-high 17 of their games this season stand level at the half-time break.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: