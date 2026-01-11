The New England Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers in a high-stakes AFC Wild Card showdown today. Below, GOAL provider you with a complete viewing guide alongside the latest team news, recent form, and head-to-head stats for the primetime playoff clash.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States, the game will be shown live on TV on NBC and live streamed for those watching online via Peacock. For those watching elsewhere, the game will be broadcast on a variety of different networks. The fail safe option is a DAZN NFL Game Pass who will broadcast the game everywhere outside of the United States.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

How to watch and live stream New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers for free

In the United States, you can watch the game on your local NBC affiliate channel using a digital antenna. To live stream the game for free, you can take advantage of the free five day trial that is available through DirecTV Stream.

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

Based on the 8.15pm Eastern Time kickoff scheduled, here is when the game will start across the world:

Country Time Date USA / Canada 8.15pm (ET) / 5.15pm (PT) Sunday Jan 12 UK 1.15am (GMT) Monday Jan 13 South Africa 3.15am (SAST) Monday Jan 13 Saudi Arabia 4.15am (AST) Monday Jan 13 Dubai / UAE 5.15am (GST) Monday Jan 13 India 6.45am (IST) Monday Jan 13 Malaysia 9.15am (MYT) Monday Jan 13 Australia 12.15pm (AEDT) Monday Jan 13

Team news & squads

New England Patriots Team News

The significant storyline heading into today's showdown has been the wave of illness affecting the active New England Patriots roster.

Offensive Line Concerns: Starting center Garrett Bradbury, tackle Vederian Lowe missed Thursday's practice due to illness. However, starting tackle Morgan Moses returned to a full practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday.

Defense: Linebacker Anfernee Jennings also returned to full participation on Thursday after an illness kept him out earlier in the week.

While their illnesses may clear up in time for kickoff, their practice availability is being closely monitored to ensure they don't lose conditioning before Sunday night.

In more positive news, the defense is set to receive major reinforcements just in time for the playoffs.

After missing nearly a month with an ankle injury, Robert Spillane: returned to practice this week and is expected to start. The team's sack leader Harold Landry III also returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the regular-season finale, providing a massive boost to the pass rush. The starting left guard G Jared Wilson returned to practice in a red non-contact jersey, signaling he is in the final stages of clearing concussion protocol. DL Khyiris Tonga remains the primary concern on the defensive line, having missed consecutive practices this week.

Veteran WR Mack Hollins remains on Injured Reserve (abdomen) and will not play. To bolster depth, the Patriots signed defensive back Kobee Minor to the active roster from the practice squad earlier this week.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The biggest storyline for Los Angeles is the status of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. After managing a left hand (non-throwing) injury recently, Herbert was listed as a full participant in late-week practice. Reports confirmed he has resumed taking snaps under center, signaling he is near 100% functionality for today's showdown.

While the QB is healthy, the Chargers are dealing with significant absences at the skill positions and on defense.

Rookie running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) missed practice on Thursday. His absence is notable given the Chargers' desire to establish the run against New England's front. Wideout WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) sat out Thursday, putting his availability for this Wild Card game in serious doubt. Bud Dupree, a key piece of the pass-rush rotation, was a non-participant on Thursday which puts more pressure on the starters to play high snap counts.

Several veterans who were limited or rested earlier in the week returned to full participation on Thursday, putting them on track to start. After taking a veteran rest day Wednesday, Keenan Allen practiced fully on Thursday and will anchor the passing attack.Like Allen, Khalil Mack returned to a full workload after a rest day. In a massive boost for an offensive line that has already lost starters Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater to IR this season, Jamaree Salyer upgraded from limited to full participation on Thursday.

Starting cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) upgraded to a full practice, stabilizing the secondary ahead of the matchup with Drake Maye.

Form

NE - Form All New England Patriots 38 - 10 Miami Dolphins W

New York Jets 10 - 42 New England Patriots W

Baltimore Ravens 24 - 28 New England Patriots W

New England Patriots 31 - 35 Buffalo Bills L

New England Patriots 33 - 15 New York Giants W LAC - Form All Denver Broncos 19 - 3 Los Angeles Chargers L

Los Angeles Chargers 16 - 20 Houston Texans L

Dallas Cowboys 17 - 34 Los Angeles Chargers W

Kansas City Chiefs 13 - 16 Los Angeles Chargers W

Los Angeles Chargers 22 - 19 Philadelphia Eagles W

The Patriots enter the postseason as one of the NFL's hottest teams, riding a three-game winning streak that secured them the AFC's No. 2 seed. They have been utterly dominant down the stretch, outscoring their final opponents (Jets and Dolphins) by a combined score of 80-20.

The offense has peaked at the perfect time. Quarterback Drake Maye posted a stellar 129.4 passer rating in the Week 18 finale against Miami, while the defense has forced a turnover in three consecutive games. They look like a complete team firing on all cylinders.

In stark contrast to New England, Los Angeles limped into the playoffs on a two-game skid. After a massive Week 15 win over Kansas City that had them fighting for the AFC West title, the offense has stalled, scoring just 19 total points in their final two losses to Houston and Denver.

The primary concern is the offense's sudden disappearance. In the Week 18 loss to the Broncos (which decided the division title), the Chargers managed just 3 points. They need to rediscover the rhythm that saw them beat the Chiefs and Cowboys in December if they want to survive at Gillette Stadium.

Head-to-Head Record

NE Last 5 matches LAC 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins New England Patriots 7 - 40 Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots 0 - 6 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 24 - 27 New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers 0 - 45 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 41 - 28 Los Angeles Chargers

Historically, New England has dominated this matchup, but the Chargers have turned the tide in recent seasons winning 40-7 in December 2024 and 6-0 in December 2023.

In the All-Time Series, the Patriots lead 27-18-2. In the Playoff Record, the Patriots lead 3-1.

While the Chargers have won back-t0-back games in Foxborough, the victories came against struggling Patriots teams before the full emergence of Drake Maye. Sunday will be the first time this new-look Patriots offense faces the Chargers' defense in a win-or-go-home scenario.