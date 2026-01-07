Christian Chivu’s Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Ennio Tardini to face his former club Parma in an interesting Serie A clash today. The Nerazzurri approach this tie as clear favourites given their league leadership and potent form, while Parma look to use home advantage and tactical discipline to upset the odds.

Inter Milan currently top the Serie A table and have been among the most consistent teams in the division throughout the season. They enter 2026 in fine form with recent victories bolstering their title charge — including a strong 3–1 win over Bologna that further solidified their position at the summit.

Their high-scoring attack — averaging over 2 goals per game across the campaign- make them strong favourites, especially against a team that is struggling. Led by prolific Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez, the Nerazzurri pose a constant goal threat. And with midfield creativity from players like Hakan Çalhanoğlu and incisive runs from wide attackers, Inter can break down even disciplined defences.

Although Inter’s attacking output grabs the headlines, they also boast a solid defence. Their organisation and ability to control games allow them to maintain leads and manage matches well, hence they are top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Parma sit in the lower half of the Serie A standings - in 15th place to be specific- reflecting a season of struggle and inconsistency. After a mixed run of results featuring only one win in their last three home matches, they have found scoring difficult, averaging fewer than one goal per game. Manager Carlos Antón Cuesta typically sets Parma up to be organised and compact, hoping to hit on the counter, and they will undoubtedly use the same approach against Inter.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

Today's game between Parma Calcio 1913 and Inter will kick off at 12:30 pm ET and 5:30 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Adrian Benedyczak, Matija Frigan, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, and Zion Suzuki are still injured for Parma.

For Inter, Andy Diouf is set to miss the trip once again, and the game is probably too soon for Ange-Yoan Bonny, who's been sidelined since mid-December. Denzil Dumfries is also still missing.

