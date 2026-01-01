This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoFulham
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news

The year 2026 kicks off with a London derby in the English Premier League. Here is where to find live streams with English commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace versus Fulham live in the Premier League today.

USAPeacock
United KingdomSky Sports
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
South and Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
IndiaJioHotstar
Hong KongM+

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Probable lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFUL
1
D. Henderson
6
M. Guehi
8
J. Lerma
5
M. Lacroix
3
T. Mitchell
19
W. Hughes
9
E. Nketiah
20
A. Wharton
17
N. Clyne
10
Y. Pino
14
J. Mateta
1
B. Leno
5
J. Andersen
15
J. Cuenca
33
A. Robinson
2
K. Tete
32
E. Smith Rowe
22
Kevin
16
S. Berge
20
S. Lukic
8
H. Wilson
7
R. Jimenez

4-2-3-1

FULAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Oliver Glaser is without a number of first team regulars for the visit of Fulham. Ismaila Sarr is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. Daichi Kamada is suffering from a thigh injury, Daniel Munoz is out after undergoing surgery on his knee. Cheick Doucoure is also out with a knee injury. A later decision will be made on Chris Richards will be assessed before the game.

For Fulham, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon are out with thigh injuries.

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Crystal Palace head into the game looking to put an end to a recent poor run of form. Glasner's side have lost their last three Premier League games - Tottenham at home (0-1), Leeds United away (1-4) and Manchester City at home (0-3).

Fulham, meanwhile, come in with a very different outlook having won all three of their last Premier League games - a run that has seen Marco Silva's side shoot up the Premier League rankings. Among that run has been two away wins against Burnley (3-2) and West Ham (1-0), as well as a home victory against Nottingham Forest (1-0).

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

FUL

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

8

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Today's encounter between the two London clubs comes less than a month after their last meeting where Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Craven Cottage courtesy of a late Marc Guehi header.

Historically, there has been nothing to separate the two teams with each racking up 19 victories apiece. Recent history has favoured Palace who have won their last three games against Fulham.

Standings

0