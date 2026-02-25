Juventus must produce a comeback for the ages after a shambolic performance away to Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 playoffs.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Juventus vs Galatasaray, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Juventus vs Galatasaray

Juventus vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Galatasaray kicks off on 25 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Galatasaray have one foot in the Champions League after a stunning 5-2 win over Juventus in Istanbul. However, their dismal record in Italy means they can't take anything for granted ahead of this second-leg battle.

Travelling Juve fans endured a rollercoaster of a night in the Turkish capital. Juve conceded first, equalised a minute later, took the lead on 32 minutes, but eventually lost 5-2. The Old Lady has now gone five matches without a win in all competitions, losing three on the bounce. Their long unbeaten run at home in Serie A, which stretched back to last season, was snapped by Como at the weekend.

Getty Images

Turkish giants Galatasaray will already be envisaging a last-16 clash with either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur. However, a defeat at the weekend against Konyaspor, a team that had previously gone 12 matches without a win in Turkey, shows that they're also human.

Injury news & key stats

Juve's Brazilian defender Bremer limped out of the 5-2 defeat last week, but could return here. Pierre Kalulu is also available after serving a controversial Serie A ban, but Spalletti will be without three full-backs, as Emil Holm is injured, while Cabal and Andrea Cambiaso are both suspended.

Galatasaray have previously progressed from all 11 two-legged UEFA ties when winning the opener by three or more goals.

Galatasaray star striker Victor Osimhen needs two more goals to equal the club record for a single Champions League campaign.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

