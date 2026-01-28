Borussia Dortmund will be looking to wrap their league phase with a victory, which would earn them a spot in the knockout phase, but their top-eight chasing visitors, Inter Milan, are no pushovers.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Borussia Dortmund vs Inter as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Borussia Dortmund and Inter will kick off on 28 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Dortmund have lost just one of their last nine matches across all competitions and that defeat came against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. The German side are placed 16th in the league phase standings, already guaranteed a spot in the knockout phase, but they will be keen to wrap up their league phase campaign with a win in front of their passionate fans at Signal Iduna Park.

Inter have also lost just one of their last eight games, with the defeat coming against Arsenal in their last Champions League match. The Italian giants are two places above Dortmund and they are assured of at least the play-offs (unseeded), but they can still finish in the top eight if they win, and the other results go their way.

Dortmund have two players on their injury list at the moment, namely Marcel Sabitzer and Niklas Süle, while their teammate Daniel Svensson is suspended.

Milan, on the other hand, will be missing Denzel Dumfries, who is injured and Hakan Çalhanoglu is an injury doubt, but there are no suspension worries for the Serie A side.

The two teams have met six times in European competitions and they will be meeting for the seventh time.

Inter have the edge, having won three games, compared to Dortmund's two wins and one game ended in a draw.

BVB Last 2 matches INT 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Borussia Dortmund 3 - 2 Inter

Inter 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund 3 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

