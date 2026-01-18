Aston Villa's supreme home form is one of the driving forces behind their title charge this season, and this Sunday, they come up against one of their former favourite sons.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Aston Villa vs Everton, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Aston Villa vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Everton kicks off on 18 Jan 2026 at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

Aston Villa have to win here to keep their unlikely title charge alive, after dropping five points in their last three league matches. Unai Emery's side drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace last time out in the league, but followed it up with a 2-1 win away to Spurs to eliminate them from the FA Cup.

Everton lost their third-round FA Cup tie to Sunderland on penalties and have only won two of their last seven league matches, both against Nottingham Forest.

Injuries, suspensions, key facts

Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley are out for Villa, while Boubacar Kamara is a doubt.

For Everton, Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are away with AFCON finalists Senegal. Carlos Alcaraz, Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tim Iroegbunam are all doubts, while Michael Keane is suspended.

Morgan Rogers has seven goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.

Former Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, now on-loan at Everton from Man City, has six assists.

Team news & squads

