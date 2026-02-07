Arsenal's title charge continues when they host the impressive Sunderland at Emirates Stadium.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal vs Sunderland, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Arsenal vs Sunderland kick-off time

Arsenal vs Sunderland kicks off on 7 Feb 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Gunners will have revenge on their minds after the reverse fixture ended 1-1 after a stoppage-time Brian Brobbey goal. More pertinently, however, they'll be keen to capitalise on any potential slip-ups from title rivals Man City and Aston Villa. The Gunners would extend their lead at the summit to nine points with a win here, before City travel to Anfield to face Liverpool later in the day.

After a blip where they picked up two points from three league outings, Arsenal have secured three consecutive wins across all competitions, including a 4-0 win at Leeds last time out in the league.

Sunderland, promoted from the Championship this season, have exceeded all expectations, sitting in eighth place with 36 points after 24 matches. Much of this impressive performance has been down to their home form, where they've picked up 26 points. However, they've not won an away game in the league since October. Notably, though, they have won two of their last three matches, against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Arsenal star Mikel Merino needs foot surgery and will likely miss the remainder of the season. Bukayo Saka was injured in the warm-up against Leeds and didn't make it for the EFL Cup semi-final win over Chelsea. so is unlikely to be fit here. Skipper Martin Odegaard also missed the Chelsea game but could feature against the Black Cats.

Heartbreakingly for Sunderland skipper Granit Xhaka, the Swiss ex-Arsenal captain is injured and won't be available for a reunion with old teammates. Wingers Jocelin Ta Bi and Bertrand Traore are also out.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

