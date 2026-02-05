Goal.com
Christian Medina vs Adrian CurielGetty Images
Watch Christian Medina vs Adrian Curiel live on DAZN
Angelica Daujotas

How to watch & stream Christian Medina vs Adrian Curiel: Date, fight card, streaming links & more

Boxing fans are in for a big night on Friday, February 6, 2026, as Christian Medina defends his WBO world bantamweight title against Adrian Curiel in an all-Mexican battle in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The fight headlines a Matchroom Boxing card live from Domo Alcalde, with both fighters boasting strong records and plenty of pedigree. Medina, a powerful bantamweight with a high knockout rate, takes on Curiel, a seasoned former world champion moving up in weight. It promises to be an exciting showdown for fans around the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, including dates, start times and how to watch and stream the action live

When is Christian Medina vs Adrian Curiel?

  • Date: Friday, February 6, 2026
  • Venue: Domo Alcalde, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
  • Start time: Around 8:00 PM ET / 1:00 AM GMT (Saturday) - prelims begin earlier with the main event expected later in the evening.

The Mexican bantamweight title fight is set to provide fireworks as local star Medina defends his belt in front of a passionate home crowd.

How to watch or stream Christian Medina vs Adrian Curiel

  • Worldwide – Live on DAZN

The fight will be streamed live around the world on DAZN with a subscription. You can watch via the DAZN app on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, streaming sticks and web browsers. Visit the official DAZN site to sign up and watch live.

DAZN subscription info: Monthly or annual plans are available, giving access to live boxing and replays. Plans vary by region and may include access to other Matchroom Boxing events.

Christian Medina vs Adrian Curiel fight card

Here’s the confirmed lineup from Matchroom Boxing for Friday, February 6, in Guadalajara:

FightWeight / Details
Christian Medina vs Adrian CurielWBO World Bantamweight Title
Alberto Mora vs Jose AmaroMain card bout
Abraham Cordero vs Eduardo MartinezMain card bout
Sebastian Juarez vs Ernesto Sanchez RodriguezMain card bout
Angel Garcia vs Juan Alcántara OrnelasMain card bout
Manuel Sabanero vs Isaac Aranda CastañedaMain card bout
Roberto Carbajal Mendoza vs Edgar VazquezMain card bout

