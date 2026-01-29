Al Kholood welcome title-chasing Al Nassr, who are playing catch-up at the summit of the Saudi Pro League.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Kholood vs Al Nassr FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|Fubo USA
|India
|FanCode
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|StarTimes World Football
|Middle East
|Thmanyah
Al Kholood vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time
Today's game between Al Kholood and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.
Match preview
Al Kholood are an all-or-nothing team this season, winning five matches, losing 12 and drawing zero.
We're already reaching a juncture where Al Nassr can't afford to drop too many more points if they want to win the Saudi Pro League. They recently went on a four-match winless streak, including three defeats on the bounce, but they've responded well with a sequence of three wins. Even so, they're now third on the table, five points behind leaders Al Hilal.
Getty Images
Injury news, key stats
Al Kholood have no major injury concerns.
Ramiro Enrique has scored 10 goals for Al Kholood this season.
Sadio Mane returned to the starting XI against Al Taawoun and completed 88 minutes, and is in contention to start here.
Getty Images
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
