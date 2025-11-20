FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Complete guide to ticket prices, teams, hospitality & more

The FIFA World Cup is returning to North America for the first time since USA '94. Despite soccer's relative lack of popularity in the host nation thirty years ago, it proved to be one of the most successful World Cups ever, breaking average match and overall attendance records.

With the tournament expanded to 48 teams for the first time, it’s set to be bigger and better than ever. Numerous teams have now secured their spots at the World Cup 2026 summer party, and fans’ thoughts are now turning to how they are going to purchase tickets to the football fiesta and support their side’s quest for glory.

Unsurprisingly, ticket demand is going to be red hot as the biggest tournament in sports, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, approaches on June 11 2026.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including when they o on sale, how much they cost and much, much more.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

The World Cup 2026 draw will take place at 12pm ET on Friday, December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The 48 teams will be divided into four pots of 12. Pot 1 will consist of the three hosts and the top nine teams in the FIFA World Rankings not including the hosts. Pots 2, 3, and 4 will consist of the remaining teams according to the world rankings. The 12 groups will randomly be formed by selecting one team from each of the four pots.

Two teams from the same confederation cannot be placed into the same group, with the exception of UEFA teams, where up to two teams can be in the same group.

The three host nations have been pre-allocated to three groups for scheduling purposes. Mexico has been placed in Group A and will play the opening match of the tournament on June 11. Canada and the United States have been placed in Groups B and D, respectively. They will play the third and fourth matches of the tournament, which both take place on June 12.

The four winners of the UEFA playoffs and the two winners of the inter-confederation playoffs will not be known at the time of the draw, as these matches are scheduled to take place in March 2026.

When to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

With already two phases of the ticket sale (Visa Presale and Early Ticket Draw) for World Cup 2026 tickets having happened, it's only going to get tighter to get your hands on those most-wanted tickets.

The next time you could be in for the chance for World Cup tickets is after the World Cup Draw on December 5.

In this period, we'll see the Random Selection Draw come through, where fans can submit applications for specific matches. See all the details below on the timeline of World Cup ticket draws coming up.

How to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

Supporters have many opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

The various sales phases, shown below, differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products.

Visa Presale Draw

This was considered the first opportunity to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets and ran from September 10-19. It was only open to those fans who had qualifying Visa cards.

Early Ticket Draw

The entry period for the second phase took place between October 27-31.

Like the first phase, it involved an application process followed by a randomized selection. Successful applicants received a designated time slot to purchase tickets, which commenced on November 17.

Shortly before then, there was a prioritized slot (November 12-15) for residents of the three host nations (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), which allowed them early access to buy tickets for games held in their own countries.

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches once the group-stage matchups have been revealed.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Where to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases. Prices vary widely depending on the match and seat category, beginning at around $60 for early group-stage games and rising into the thousands for high-demand fixtures such as the semifinal and final.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Can I buy World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so.

The Marketplace opened on October 2 and be accessed via the ticket portal on the FIFA site.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically, often closer to matchdays. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub, will also have available World Cup 2026 tickets, typically with prices that widely range, especially for bigger matches.

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets?

If you're wondering how much World Cup tickets can cost, there's a big range that you'll have to be prepared for when purchasing.

FIFA previously announced that with dynamic pricing in place, tickets can start as low as $60 for early group-stage matches, but may rise to as high as $6,730 for the Final.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

Ticket prices categories:

Ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 vary by seating category as follows:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

What is the FIFA ‘Right to Buy’?

Securing seats at FIFA World Cup matches can be difficult with millions of fans desperate to get their hands on tickets. This is where FIFA’s Right-To-Buy (RTB) option can come in handy.

An RTB is an official FIFA allocation for FIFA Collect users that secures them an opportunity to purchase a ticket to a FIFA World Cup 26 match.

Think of an RTB token as a paid reservation. You’re not buying the ticket itself. You’re buying the right to buy that ticket at full price during a dedicated window, meaning no lottery, no virtual queues, no guessing games. If you hold an RTB token and act within your purchase window, you’re guaranteed to get tickets.

Users enter FIFA Collect (collect.fifa.com) and buy packs of collectibles with RTB opportunities included. RTB owners have been able to pay and receive their FIFA World Cup 26 tickets during the Conversion Window, which opened on November 13.

What is the FIFA variable pricing?

FIFA’s ticketing approach aligns with trends across various sports and entertainment sectors, where prices fluctuate to optimize sales, attendance, and ensure a fair market value.

FIFA applies variable pricing (along with dynamic pricing) for the World Cup 2026 ticket process, which means prices can fluctuate throughout the various sales phases based on a review of demand and availability for each match.

The main difference between variable and dynamic pricing is that with variable pricing, prices are set in stone once tickets go on sale. After tickets are made available to the public, pricing changes are not made. In dynamic pricing, the prices are set but not fixed.

Ticket prices are subject to change at any moment, which offers more flexibility in navigating potential unforeseen developments. With FIFA’s World Cup 2026 variable pricing, prices are set flexibly before tickets are offered at each sales phase. However, dynamic pricing will take effect once a sales phase is opened.

How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets?

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

A total of 211 teams embarked on the journey to the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup with 48 national teams ultimately qualifying, including the three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, are as follows (sorted by region):

AFC: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan

Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan CAF: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia CONCACAF: Canada, Curacao, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, United States

Canada, Curacao, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, United States CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay OFC: New Zealand

New Zealand UEFA: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland

The remaining six FIFA World Cup 2026 finals spots will be filled by teams who qualify via the spring's playoff encounters in March.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 BMO Field (Toronto) 72,766 Mexico Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) 48,821 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 Gillette Stadium (Boston) 63,815 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 NRG Stadium, Houston 68,311 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) 69,650 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 64,091 MetLife Stadium, New York 78,576 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 65,827 Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 69,391 Lumen Field, Seattle 65,123

What is the FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule?