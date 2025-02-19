UEFA Champions League Final tickets: How to buy, prices and more information

Check out how you could be taking a seat at one of the world’s biggest sporting occasions

The wheat is slowly been separated from the chaff in Europe’s most prestigious club football competition, the UEFA Champions League. With this season’s brand spanking new league phase, which saw 36 teams, playing 8 matches (4 home and 4 away), all ranked in a joint group, now done and dusted, it’s knockout all the way from now on until the Final on Saturday, May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Following eight rounds of league matches, the 12 teams who finished 25th to 36th in the league table were eliminated from the competition, while those who were ranked 24th and higher progressed to the knockout phases. There was a further added incentive for the sides to try and clinch a top-8 berth in the league ladder, as it meant that they would receive byes straight into the last-16 stage of the competition.

Three English sides, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa, all managed to claim a top-8 spot. Amazingly, Pep Guardiola’s Man City only just got over the qualifying line, finishing 22nd in the table, and they had to do it the hard way, along with Celtic and other European giants such as Juventus, PSG, AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Sides, who finished 9th down to 24th, had to battle it out in the last 32 rounds of the knockouts to keep their Euro dreams alive.

We’ve witnessed some thrilling Champions League Finals in the past, and last year’s edition proved to be another memorable experience. The most honoured club in European Cup/UCL history, Real Madrid, were crowned football kings of the continent for a staggering 15th time when beating Borussia Dortmund in front of a fervent 86,212 crowd at Wembley Stadium last May. With English clubs involved in five of the previous seven UCL Finals, it would be no surprise to see another EPL outfit gunning for glory in Munich this year, too.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your own footballing dreams come true by getting your hands on a ticket for the 2025 Champions League Final in Germany.

Where to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final are traditionally available through three avenues: the official ticket portals of both teams who make the fixture and directly through UEFA itself. It’s essential to keep tabs on official channels for further information.

Similar to high-demand fixtures in other club and international competitions, the governing body sells tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final not through traditional sales pathways but by ballot instead in an attempt to manage greater demand. You will be able to enter the ballot to purchase UEFA Champions League Final tickets through UEFA at a date closer to the fixture itself, with the governing body’s website currently only offering tickets for this summer’s Women’s Euro 2025.

In addition, tickets are currently available through second-hand retailers, such as StubHub, with more set to drop closer to the time.

How much are UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

Prices for the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final have yet to be officially unveiled and will likely not be revealed until the ballot officially opens for tickets ahead of the clash itself. However, GOAL can present the prices from the 2024 edition of the final, held at Wembley Stadium.

Regular tickets were split across four price brackets, with the cheapest seats sold for £60 in Category 4 (or ‘Fans First). Next up were Category 3 tickets, which sold at £160, Category 2 tickets, which went for £430, and top-price tickets in Category 1, which set fans back £610.

Given the general rise in inflation, fans can likely expect a further price increase for the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final. Prices will be the same regardless of which clubs make the fixture, though some teams may subsidise their allocation costs for supporters as a show of loyalty. Both Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund received an allocation of 25,000 tickets out of an 86,600 capacity for last year’s Final, with an additional 10,000 tickets made available for fans worldwide to purchase.

Where does the 2025 UEFA Champions League final take place?

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final will take place in Germany at Munich's Allianz Arena, on Saturday, May 31. The Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions) was opened in 2005 and it has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches. It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. The one and only previous UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Allianz Arena was the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Despite having a strong home backing, Bayern failed to land the prize as Chelsea led by Roberto Di Matteo would come out on top after a nailbiting penalty shootout.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League Final?

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.