How to buy Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais tickets: Europa League ticket prices, resale tickets & more

A memorable night of European football awaits in Manchester and you could be there

It’s been a tough ask watching Manchester United in action at Old Trafford at times this season, even for the most devoted Red Devils disciples. The below-par performances haven’t stopped the faithful from flocking to ‘The Theatre of Dreams’ and demand will always be high for match day tickets whoever the opponents are. On April 17, Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd roll out the red carpet to the 7-time French league champions, Olympique Lyonnais, for the vital second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie and you could secure your seat to the thrilling encounter underneath the lights.

Having bowed out of the FA Cup in the 5th round, out of the EFL Cup in the quarter-finals and the fact they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, means Man Utd’s eyes are fully focused on the European prize. Despite being ousted at the last-8 stage of the Europa League when they last competed in the competition two seasons ago, the Red Devils have had several memorable UEL campaigns recently. Within the space of 5 years (2017-2021), they reached the Europa League semis, were runners-up and lifted the trophy aloft. Don’t miss out on being part of another possible momentous European quest.

While Man Utd have only won 6 of their 16 Premier League games at Old Trafford this season, they’ve fared much better in the Europa League on home turf, where they’ve strung four wins in a row together. Those fortunate enough to have got their hands on tickets to previous European nights in Manchester will have witnessed some classic encounters and this is set up to be another absorbing match-up with a place in the semi-finals on the line.

Man Utd have been continental champions on five occasions in their illustrious past with trophies collected in all the major European competitions. Lyon in contrast is still striving to make their first European final, having been ousted at the semi-final stage on four different occasions, the last of those being during the 2019/20 Champions League campaign. Man Utd may be way off the pace domestically this season, but Lyon are very much in the mix with many other French teams for vital Champions League qualifying spots.

Lyon have been impeccable on their Europa League travels this season and even Paulo Fonseca’s lengthy touchline and dressing room suspension following his shocking confrontation with a referee last month hasn’t seemed to have unsettled Les Gones as yet. If they bring their A-game to Old Trafford, then we could be set for an exhilarating encounter and one that you will want to sit in the stadium watching live.

Let GOAL show you all the information you need ahead of the vital Europa League second-leg quarter-final clash between Man Utd and Lyon at Old Trafford, including how much tickets will cost and where you can get your hands on them.

When is the Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais Europa League match?

When: Thursday, April 17 Kick-off: 8 pm BST Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Old Trafford is a football stadium in Manchester, England, which has been the home ground of one of the giants of English football, Manchester United, since 1910. With a capacity of just under 75,000, 'The Theatre of Dreams' (as it is fondly known by Manchester United fans) is the largest club football stadium in the UK and the second-largest football stadium overall after Wembley Stadium. Should further expansion occur, it is likely to involve the addition of a second tier to the South Stand, which would raise the capacity to around 88,000, although alternative suggestions have been made for a brand-new stadium in recent years.

Aside from hosting Man Utd matches, Old Trafford has been used for some high-profile footballing events including FA Cup matches (numerous semi-finals, the 1915 final and several final replays), England fixtures and matches at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 1996 and the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. The stadium also hosted the all-Italian Champions League Final in 2003, where AC Milan beat Juventus on penalties.

Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets for Man Utd matches at Old Trafford vary in price depending on the competition and in some cases the opponent. They can range in cost from £60-£500. A range of hospitality options and VIP packages are also available at Old Trafford, with plenty to choose from to make your trip a luxurious matchday experience.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from €80 up to €800 for VIP packages, which offer amazing views.

Where to buy Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais Europa League tickets?

Getty Images

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Europa League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais Europa League match

Getty Images

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

In France, Canal+ televises and live streams all Europa League matches via its various channels as well as via its corresponding mobile streaming app, myCANAL. CANAL+ Total unites everything in one package: TV, streaming and sports. For the first 6 months, CANAL+ covers half of the monthly subscription fee, which is €12.50. After that, the regular monthly subscription fee of €24.99 is payable, with a minimum contract of 12 months.

How did Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals?

Getty Images

Man Utd made a tentative start to their Europa League group phase campaign when drawing 1-1 with FC Twente at Old Trafford. Despite keeping their unbeaten record intact with further draws on the road against Porto and Fenerbahce, they would slip to 21st in the table. They finally rediscovered their European winning touch four days before Ruben Amorim officially took over the reins last November when beating PAOK at home.

Once the Red Devils started winning, they couldn’t stop. They concluded their Europa League campaign on a roll, recording four straight victories and scoring at least two goals in each game. That run of form meant Man Utd would finish 3rd in the table which saw them progress directly to the Round of 16. Although they fought out a tough 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in Spain, Amorim’s red army didn’t mess about on home turf. Skipper, Bruno Fernandes, led by example bagging a hat-trick as United clinched a 4-1 win and a quarter-final spot.

Lyon started their Europa League campaign in confident style with 2-0 and 4-1 wins over Olympiacos and Rangers respectively. Their momentum was halted with a 1-0 defeat at home to Besiktas, but that proved to be Lyon’s only defeat of the Europa League campaign to date. Les Gones would finish 6th in the standings after picking up 9 points from their remaining five league stage matches (2 wins and 3 draws) and they remained unbeaten on their Euro travels. Despite the furore surrounding Paulo Fonseca’s confrontation with a match official, Lyon marched on confidently with a 7-1 aggregate stroll against Romanian outfit FCSB in the Round of 16.