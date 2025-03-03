How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tickets: Champions League ticket prices, resale and more information

Fancy securing a Champions League ticket to one of the biggest games of the season?

There’s never a dull moment when the Spanish capital’s arch-rivals clash on the football pitch, and with Champions League glory on the line, the stakes are even higher when Atletico Madrid entertains Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie. Watching Champions League football on TV can be exhilarating, but imagine how much more intense the experience is being seated inside the stadium and seeing the action unfold live in front of you. Make your Champions League dreams a reality by securing a ticket to one of the biggest matches of this year’s competition.

The UEFA Champions League final is the most watched annual sports event in the world, and the countdown to this season’s UCL Final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, May 31, is well and truly on. We are currently at the last-16 stage, and just eight teams' dreams will remain intact after the culmination of this round. Which one of the Madrid giants will book their spot in the Quarter-Finals? All will be revealed following the pair’s second leg clash at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, and you could get your hands on a ticket and be there in person to find out.

While Atletico Madrid may have lived in the shadows of their more glamorous and trophy-laden city rivals, Real Madrid, for the majority of their existence, the Rojiblancos remain one of the most formidable clubs in Spanish football and have been perennial Champions League knockout phase competitors for the past decade. As well as impressing on the European front this season, Diego Simeone's men are also going great guns domestically. They are currently in a three-horse race for the La Liga title with Barcelona and Real Madrid and in the semis of the Copa del Rey.

Atletico Madrid won’t be over-awed by the test that awaits them in the second leg. They’ve held their own in recent home clashes with arch-enemies in the past couple of seasons. Recent El Derbi Madrileno match-ups at the Metropolitano also point to it being a thriller for those lucky souls who manage to get a ticket to the game, with both sides having netted in the last three fixtures.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to be part of the Champions League party as the defending champions and most-honoured club in European history take on their city rivals in one of the world’s most intense football derbies. Let GOAL take you through all the vital information you need to know for the upcoming Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match, including where you can buy tickets, how much they will cost and much more.

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

When: Wednesday, March 12 Kick-off: 8 pm GMT (9 pm CET) Where: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

Atletico Madrid’s home ground since the start of the 2017/18 season has been the spectacular Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, located in the northeastern part of Madrid, which has a seating capacity of approximately 70,000. From vibrant fan zones to delectable food options, the stadium creates an electric atmosphere that adds to the thrill of watching a match live.

The stadium hosted the all-English 2019 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham, which Liverpool won 2-0, thanks to goals from Mo Salah (pen) and Divock Origi.

The stadium has also hosted numerous music concerts. The first artist to perform at the Metropolitano was Bruno Mars in 2018. Other famous acts who have starred at the stadium include Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and Metallica.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images Sport

While tickets for some of Atletico Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League games will be available from around €20-30, for standout matches against Real Madrid and Barcelona, the cheapest available tickets will undoubtedly be more than €50 and perhaps closer to €100 or more depending on availability. The atmosphere is electric at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano during those high-stakes matches, and demand skyrockets.

For those seeking an exclusive and luxurious experience, Atletico Madrid provides hospitality tickets that offer unparalleled services and comfort. With prices ranging from €800 to €1300, fans can indulge in premium amenities, including gourmet dining, VIP access, and exceptional views of the pitch.

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets

Getty Images

Aside from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Champions League match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Spanish football fans can watch Champions League matches on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, featuring coverage of major sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will continue to provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month.

How did Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid qualify for the Champions League Round of 16?

Getty

Despite some early Champions League setbacks, losing 4-0 to Benfica and 3-1 against Lille, Atletico Madrid rallied well, ending their league campaign with five wins on the spin, which included a 2-1 victory over PSG in Paris. They finished 5th in the league standings, which saw them progress straight to the last-16 stage.

Having been crowned kings of Europe for the 15th time last season, many expected Real Madrid to be one of the sides who would finish in the top 8 during the league phase of this season’s Champions League campaign. However, things didn’t go as planned as Los Blancos suffered three defeats in their opening five matches. Carlo Ancelotti’s men rediscovered their touch in the nick of time, though, winning all three of their remaining games, which saw them finish 11th in the standings. A nerve-racking clash with Man City awaited in the Round of 32. Thankfully for Real Madrid, they were coming up against an out-of-sorts City sid,e and the Spanish giants progressed smoothly to the last-16, winning 6-3 on aggregate.