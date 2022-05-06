How many trophies have Man City won? List of leagues, cups & achievements

Chris Burton


The Blues have become a dominant force in English football on the back of sizeable investment, while European glory continues to be chased down

Manchester City had been champions of England, savoured domestic cup success and lifted a European trophy prior to the arrival of Sheikh Mansour as owner in 2008, but the riches now on offer to the Blues have made them a trophy-winning machine.

Major silverware is now expected to be collected on an annual basis at the Etihad Stadium, with sizeable investment allowing them to become serious contenders for Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League crowns in each passing campaign.

How many honours have been collected in total by a heavyweight outfit, and how many of those have been secured since the Abu Dhabi United Group inherited the reins and transformed the club on and off the field? GOAL takes a look...

How many trophies have Man City won in total?

When it comes to major competition, with success enjoyed at the very highest level, City have collected 28 trophies down the years.

They have also won the second tier title on seven occasions, which added more silverware to the cabinet, while also emerging victorious in the Manchester Cup on a regular basis.

Competition

Times won

Years won

Premier League

7

1936-37, 1967-68, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21

FA Cup

6

1903-04, 1933-34, 1955-56, 1968-69, 2010-11, 2018-19

League Cup

8

1969-70, 1975-76, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21

Cup Winners Cup

1

1969-70

Community Shield

6

1937, 1968, 1972, 2012, 2018, 2019

Total

28

-

How many league titles have Man City won?

City have been crowned champions of England on seven occasions, with the first of those triumphs coming in 1936-37.

Legendary boss Joe Mercer then guided them to a second success in 1967-68, with arch-rivals Manchester United edged out by two points in the final standings.

A 44-year wait was then endured on the title-winning front, with the Blues dropping as far as the third tier at one stage, before a side managed by Roberto Mancini restored domestic dominance in 2012 – with Sergio Aguero netting the most dramatic of late goals in a final day showdown with Queens Park Rangers.

With the floodgates opened, City have gone on to lift the Premier League trophy four more times under Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola – with the latter overseeing three of those successes.

Division

Season

First Divison

1936-37

First Division

1967-68

Premier League

2011-12

Premier League

2013-14

Premier League

2017-18

Premier League

2018-19

Premier League

2020-21

How many times have Man City won the FA Cup?

Manchester City FA Cup winners 2019

City’s first trophy triumph came in the FA Cup back in 1903-04, with two more victories taken in before Mercer added to his impressive collection of honours in 1968-69.

The competition also allowed the Blues to get back in a winning habit following the arrival of Sheikh Mansour, with Yaya Toure netting an emotional match winner against Stoke in 2011.

Guardiola captured the oldest prize in English football as a part of a historic domestic treble in 2018-19, taking City’s total haul to six.

Season

Result

1903-04

Man City 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

1933-34

Man City 2-1 Portsmouth

1955-56

Man City 3-1 Birmingham City

1968-69

Man City 1-0 Leicester City

2010-11

Man City 1-0 Stoke City

2018-19

Man City 6-0 Watford

How many times have Man City won the League Cup?

Sergio Agüero Manchester City Carabao Cup
Getty Images

City have dominated Carabao Cup competition in recent times, with a run of four successive wins enjoyed between 2017-18 and 2020-21.

The League Cup was also captured in 2013-14 and 2015-16, with the Blues prepared to take any shot at silverware seriously, and they have now lifted that trophy on eight occasions – with only Liverpool (nine) sat above them on an all-time chart.

Season

Result

1969-70

Man City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion (aet)

1975-76

Man City 2-1 Newcastle

2013-14

Man City 3-1 Sunderland

2015-16

Man City 1-1 Liverpool (3-1 on pens)

2017-18

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

2018-19

Man City 0-0 Chelsea (4-3 on pens)

2019-20

Man City 2-1 Aston Villa

2020-21

Man City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

How many European trophies have Man City won?

City’s inability to claim the Champions League crown has been well documented, with Guardiola unable to replicate the European success he previously enjoyed at Barcelona.

The Blues did reach the final in 2021, before coming unstuck against Chelsea, while also making two semi-finals and three quarter-finals.

While the intention is to break that duck at some point in the near future, a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup triumph from 1969-70 – under Malcolm Allison – remains the club’s only entry on a continental roll of honour.

Competition

Season

UEFA Cup Winners' Cup

1969-70

How many times have Man City won the Community Shield?

City have appeared in the annual curtain-raiser to a top-flight campaign on 13 occasions down the years.

They have emerged victorious six times, with seven defeats being suffered.

The Blues claimed what was the Charity Shield for a first time in 1937 and most recently in 2019 – when Liverpool were seen off on penalties at Wembley Stadium.

Year

Result

1937

Man City 2-0 Sunderland

1968

Man City 6-1 West Bromwich Albion

1972

Man City 1-0 Aston Villa

2012

Man City 3-2 Chelsea

2018

Man City 2-0 Chelsea

2019

Man City 1-1 Liverpool (5-4 on pens)

All tables correct at time of writing on 06/05/2022